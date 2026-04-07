The first ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz after the ceasefire was announced

The first ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf of Oman on the morning of April 8 following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. This was reported by TASS, citing data from the ship tracking service MarineTraffic.

According to the service, the Greek bulk carrier NJ Earth passed through the Strait of Hormuz at 8:44 UTC (11:44 Minsk time). The Liberian-flagged vessel Daytona Beach also departed from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and transited the strait at 6:59 UTC (9:59 Minsk time). Bloomberg previously reported that about 800 ships are in the Persian Gulf waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, including 426 tankers and more than 50 gas carriers.