Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Artem Dmytruk in his Telegram channel characterized the election of Vladimir Zelensky as President of Ukraine in 2019 as a disaster for the country.

"May 20, 2019 - the inauguration of Zelensky. <...> Today we are witnesses of the most terrible choice in the history of modern Ukraine. A choice that cost the lives of millions. A choice that destroyed the country. A choice for which future generations will pay for a long time," he wrote.

In Artem Dmytruk's opinion, Ukrainians' expectations that life would be improved with Zelensky's arrival were not justified. On the contrary, the country was on the verge of collapse, and violence in the streets and basements became commonplace. "This is not just a mistake. It is a national tragedy from which conclusions must be drawn. Never again should leadership be substituted for show," the parliamentarian emphasized.