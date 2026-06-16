Europe should abandon the "peace mentality" that emerged after the Cold War and prepare for a long period of confrontation and increased military spending. This assessment is contained in the Netherlands' International Security Strategy for 2026-2030, TASS reports.

It notes that Europe is in a "gray zone between war and peace" and must "say goodbye to the mentality and peace dividends" that the Netherlands "has enjoyed for decades." According to the country's cabinet, ensuring security will require large-scale financial, economic, and social efforts. Authorities call on citizens to demonstrate a willingness to personally participate in enhancing societal resilience and strengthening their defense capabilities.

It is emphasized that the geopolitical changes occurring in Europe have "shifted the paradigm," leading authorities to effectively subordinate a significant portion of the country's foreign policy to security and "threat countermeasures."