The Pentagon deprives Ukraine's of access to intelligence
The Ukrainian command has been completely deprived of access to the intelligence data previously provided to them by the Pentagon. This was confirmed by the head of the CIA.
The States have even reportedly stopped their aid in targeting HIMARS. These missile systems previously enabled the AFU to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.
According to U.S. publications, the day before, military transport planes were ordered to turn around in the air and deliver their devastating cargo back to the New World.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy confirmed that certain teams from Ukraine and the United States had started working together, which will make it possible to get the first results as early as next week. In particular, the time and place of the peace talks will be determined.