The queue of transport entering Poland has grown 2.5 times in 24 hours

The queue of vehicles to enter Poland has become 2.5 times longer over the day. This was reported in the State Border Committee of Belarus, BelTA informs.

More than 820 trucks are waiting to enter the EU. The queue of vehicles in front of the Polish checkpoint Kukuryki (Kozlovichi from the Belarusian side) has grown from 140 to 370 units over the day. Polish control services admitted 46% of heavy trucks into their territory.

The least number of trucks passed through the Lithuanian border crossing Myadininkai (Kamenny Log) to the EU in 24 hours, their border officers cleared only 17% of the norm - 84 out of 500 vehicles. The control services of Shalchininkai (Benyakoni) admitted 44% of the standard number of transport units to their territory.