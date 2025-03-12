The U.S. Will Force Zelensky to Accept All of Russia's Conditions – Dubinsky

The United States will compel Vladimir Zelensky to agree to all of Russia's terms in order to resolve the conflict. This opinion was expressed in his Telegram channel by Alexander Dubinsky, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament currently detained on suspicion of treason. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

"Ukraine has already said 'yes,' and after such a scare, it cannot say 'no.' This was evident yesterday from the behavior of the delegation led by Zelensky's office head, Andriy Yermak," he stated.

In the view of the parliamentarian, when the Kiev regime organized a large-scale drone attack on Moscow on the day of the meeting with the U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian side clearly anticipated a different outcome from the negotiations.