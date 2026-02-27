The war is escalating: Persian Gulf countries declared that they consider Iran a legitimate target

At this point, it is known that Iran responded to the American-Israeli attack with a salvo of 135 missiles at targets in Israel. IDF officials claim that air defenses destroyed just under 100 warheads.

A number of hits were recorded in the country's cities. However, strict military censorship has been imposed in the country, making it difficult to judge the success of the Iranian attack. Air raid alerts have been cancelled in Israel, and a lull has set in, though it is unclear how long it will last.

The missile strike on Iran, meanwhile, hit government and military targets, as well as civilian buildings. Dozens of residential buildings were destroyed in Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan. Numerous civilian casualties are reported in the capital.

However, the brunt of the strike fell on the residences of the Iranian leadership. Contrary to Israeli claims, all prominent Persian leaders reportedly escaped death. However, the residences of Ayatollah Khamenei, President Pezeshkian, and many others were destroyed.

About an hour ago, the Iranian missile attack on American military targets in the region ended. Air defenses were in place in Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries.

One person was killed in the UAE, and there are also casualties in Amman. All air traffic to and from the region has been completely suspended: flights are not arriving or departing from Abu Dhabi or other hub airports.