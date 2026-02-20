Viktor Orban made a statement on the social media platform X, outlining what he believes is the main goal of the Kiev regime, RIA Novosti reports.

"If the war ends, the funding will stop. Ukraine's plan is to ensure that the war does not end," the statement reads.

Orban added that, fortunately, common sense still prevails in Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. He noted that these countries will not risk the future of their families by channeling billions of euros into funding someone else's war.

The prime minister believes the time has come for peace.