The West is removing content that is objectionable not only in terms of informational content but also in terms of direct online competition. In March of this year, the Belarusian Television and Radio Broadcasting Company's "Faktor.by" project, which had attracted millions of views and generated genuine interest on internet platforms in many countries, was blocked without warning and, in our opinion, for a trumped-up reason. So, chopping with an axe is in fashion these days. Let's hear the experts' opinion.

"The collective West, represented by the United States of America, Western European countries, and so on, has never adhered to the concepts they themselves speak of, especially in the post-Soviet space. So-called freedom of speech is merely a tool for influencing the geopolitical situation. So, for them, this is normal. They act solely in their own interests. If these interests are threatened by anyone, be it the Russian Federation, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, or Kazakhstan, they will never hesitate to block us, just to be on the safe side. That's all. Incidentally, sanctions and sanctions policy are based precisely on these same principles. They eliminate opposition views that don't suit their interests. That's all."