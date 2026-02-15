The Year of the Fire Horse Begins: China Celebrates the Lunar New Year

China is celebrating the arrival of the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival. The Year of the Fire Horse is officially underway and will continue until February 5, 2027.

The festivities, known for their grand scale, last for over two weeks. Hundreds of millions of viewers were treated to a spectacular showcase featuring vibrant fireworks and performances by humanoid robots. This display was part of the annual New Year’s Gala, an essential tradition enjoyed in hundreds of millions of Chinese homes every year.