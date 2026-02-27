The world is once again facing a serious escalation of violence in the Middle East. The US, together with Israel, launched a massive missile strike on Iran, effectively ignoring international law. Military and political analyst Alexander Tikhansky discussed the rationale behind this decision and the potential consequences of a new flare-up of conflict.

According to the expert, the incident is not unexpected – it is a well-established Washington strategy.

"The Americans' old tactic is to negotiate, and when positive trends are just beginning to emerge, immediately halt them with military action. The same thing happened in June 2025. But then, the US was merely participating in Israel's operation against Iran. Today, it is fully participating in a joint operation," noted Alexander Tikhansky.

The analyst emphasized that the official pretexts—the nuclear program and the missile industry—are merely a cover for the real goals.

The most important thing is to gain control and reorganize the Middle East in the interests of Israel and the United States.

Alexander Tikhansky

The expert draws parallels with the situation in Iraq in the 1980s and 1990s, noting that the forces and resources the United States has concentrated around Iran align with a large-scale, long-term war.

"Everyone expected a war. It began unexpectedly, as always. But the outcome is the same—the outbreak of hostilities," the analyst stated.

The key question now is how far the escalation will go. While strikes are currently being carried out exclusively from the air, the expert does not rule out a worst-case scenario.

Tehran has not remained indebted. According to sources in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Tansim news agency, Iran is expanding the list of targets for retaliatory strikes. Key American and allied bases throughout the Persian Gulf region are now in the crosshairs.

Iran's target list for February 28

"Iran warned that strikes would be carried out wherever American bases are located and within range of its missiles. Everyone knew this, including countries unfriendly to Iran. But the escalation will come in waves," predicted Alexander Tikhansky.

The analyst points to statements from the Israeli Ministry of Defense: the date of the attack was agreed upon two weeks before the strikes. This confirms that the attack was not a spontaneous reaction to the failure of negotiations, but was carefully planned.

As for the distribution of roles, the expert believes that Israel will focus more on strikes against ballistic missile launchers and air defense sites. The United States, meanwhile, will target command posts, decision-making centers, nuclear facilities, and missile factories.

"This will be the old US strategy: four days of strikes, pause, then four days of strikes. Such a force requires massive resupply of ammunition," explained Alexander Tikhansky.

US flags

One of the key questions is how the situation will affect the global oil market. Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a vital transport artery through which a significant portion of oil supplies pass.

"When Iran officially declares that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and all vessels in the area are military targets, this will mean the end of oil logistics. The price of oil will rise to $80-90 per barrel," the analyst noted.

The expert is confident that there will be no quick resolution to the conflict: "The main goal is regime change in Iran. But in the long term, this is an unrealistic goal. The US and Israel won't solve anything quickly, and price turbulence will have a significant impact on the entire global market."