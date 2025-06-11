Third Stage of Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine Took Place

In accordance with agreements reached in Istanbul, the third stage of prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has occurred. This was reported by TASS, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"On June 12 of this year, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, a group of Russian military personnel was returned. In exchange, a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners was handed over," the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

Two rounds of direct negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul. Following the first meeting, the most extensive prisoner exchange since the beginning of the conflict was conducted under the "1000 for 1000" formula. On June 2, an agreement was reached on humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners among the wounded, seriously ill, and individuals under 25 years of age, as well as the transfer of over 6,000 deceased Ukrainians to the Ukrainian side.