Thousands of Jellyfish Flood Azov Sea

Thousands of giant jellyfish have inundated the shores of the Azov Sea in the Krasnodar Krai region. These creatures pose a serious threat, as a single jellyfish can cause severe burns, making swimming in the waters perilous to health.

The most troubling situation is observed near the resort area of Peresyp. Experts explain that the surge in jellyfish populations is due to the unusually warm winter and a decline in freshwater inflow from the rivers. These conditions created an ideal environment for their proliferation. Additionally, a southwesterly wind may have contributed to the situation by washing the jellyfish from the open part of the Azov Sea onto the coast.