Thousands of Opponents to Transition to Euro Take to Streets in Bulgaria
Thousands of Bulgarians protesting against replacing the national currency with the euro have taken to the streets across the country. The largest demonstration was held in the capital, Sofia, where participants demanded the resignation of the government.
According to protesters, the introduction of the European currency will only worsen Bulgaria's economic situation. They argue that the national debt level will rise to an average level, and the population will become even poorer than it is now.
Bulgaria is one of the 27 EU countries, and one of the seven that has not yet adopted the euro. The transition date has been postponed several times, with the latest slated for January 1, 2026. According to a two-week-old sociological survey, 41% of respondents are categorically opposed to abandoning the lev and are demanding a referendum on the issue.