Thousands of people worldwide demanding ceasefire in Middle East

Thousands of activists turned out for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York on the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. There was also a counter-protest under Israeli flags. Actions were held in other American cities as well. They were not without high-profile incidents. At one of them, a photojournalist attempted to self-immolate as a sign of support for Palestine and against misinformation in the media. The man was extinguished in time. Later it turned out that the TV channel where the photojournalist worked on a freelance basis had fired him just a day before the self-immolation.