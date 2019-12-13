3.42 RUB
Thousands of people worldwide demanding ceasefire in Middle East
Thousands of activists turned out for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York on the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. There was also a counter-protest under Israeli flags. Actions were held in other American cities as well. They were not without high-profile incidents. At one of them, a photojournalist attempted to self-immolate as a sign of support for Palestine and against misinformation in the media. The man was extinguished in time. Later it turned out that the TV channel where the photojournalist worked on a freelance basis had fired him just a day before the self-immolation.
Marches and demonstrations in support of both Palestine and Israel also took place in Latin American cities. A pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin was held under heightened security measures.
On the eve of the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, thousands of people around the world took part in marches for peace, demanding a ceasefire and the return of Israeli hostages.
