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Thousands of protesters took to streets of Geneva against G7 summit
Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Geneva to express their strong dissatisfaction with the policies of the G7 countries. They demand an end to the war-mongering and Western aggression around the world.
Anti-war activists and opponents of imperialism were joined by environmentalists, defenders of independent media, and supporters of Palestinian rights. The march organizers distributed instructions in advance to people in case of clashes with security forces.
On June 15, the three-day G7 summit begins in neighboring France (in the resort town of Evian-les-Bains), where US President Donald Trump and his Western counterparts will attend. The situation in the region is tense. To prevent pogroms during the summit, the Swiss and French authorities have already mobilized and deployed thousands of security forces.