Thousands Protest in Germany against Providing Taurus Missiles to Ukraine
The readiness of Germany's future chancellor, Friedrich Merz, to supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine has sparked widespread anti-war protests across the country. Thousands of Germans took to the streets in over a hundred cities, calling for an end to what they perceive as Berlin's aggressive policies and the ongoing military support for Ukraine.
Demonstrators carried placards with phrases like "Weapons are the problem, not the solution" and "No missiles to Kiev." Many signs also featured anti-NATO slogans, including "Germany: Leave NATO. NATO: Leave Germany."
Critics have voiced their concerns internationally, with American professor Gilbert Doctorow arguing that Merz's intentions could risk making Germany a direct participant in the Ukrainian conflict. He noted that supplying long-range missiles would render Germany a legitimate target for Russia.