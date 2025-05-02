A formidable assembly of some 38,000 people gathered in Tokyo to champion the constitutional article that steadfastly rejects war, according to RIA Novosti. This demonstration unfolded as Japan marked the 78th anniversary of its post-war constitution, a cornerstone of national identity distinguished by its ninth, or "peace," article. This crucial clause not only forswears war as a tool for international dispute resolution but also prohibits the maintenance of a standing army. Adopted on May 3, 1947, this foundational document solidified the nation's renunciation of conflict, allowing for the use of force only in the strict context of self-defense against external attack.