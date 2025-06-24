Alexander Lukashenko congratulates people of Slovenia on Statehood Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/33e33dd4-23a9-4a9a-947f-5f204b6b0382/conversions/b6b46814-99f0-44c0-b13a-c9fe3b4c7394-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/33e33dd4-23a9-4a9a-947f-5f204b6b0382/conversions/b6b46814-99f0-44c0-b13a-c9fe3b4c7394-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/33e33dd4-23a9-4a9a-947f-5f204b6b0382/conversions/b6b46814-99f0-44c0-b13a-c9fe3b4c7394-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/33e33dd4-23a9-4a9a-947f-5f204b6b0382/conversions/b6b46814-99f0-44c0-b13a-c9fe3b4c7394-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated people of Slovenia on Statehood Day, BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Our long-term cooperation is an example of how nations can establish constructive relations based on trust and understanding. Through all the trials of time, we remain committed to the principles of equal dialogue," the congratulations read.

The head of state noted that Belarus deeply respects Slovenia's commitment to preserving national traditions and heritage. This testifies to the strength of spirit of the Slovenian people, their devotion to the ideals of freedom and independence.

"We see opportunities to expand cooperation in various areas - from economics and trade to education and culture. I am confident that the wisdom of Belarusians and Slovenians, their desire for peace and stability will contribute to strengthening friendly ties between our countries," the President emphasized.