Lukashenko: Belarus Pays Great Attention to Strengthening Stable Relations with Mozambique

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Daniel Francisco Chapo and all people of Mozambique as the country celebrates Independence Day; BelTA informs citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Fifty years ago, Mozambicans defended the right to follow their own path of development. I am pleased to note that Belarusians also helped their Mozambican friends in the liberation struggle for equality and justice, the formation of the state and the renewal of its economy," the message of greetings reads. "The memory of these landmark events opens up new opportunities for interstate cooperation for the benefit of our peoples."

The President has emphasized that Belarus pays great attention to strengthening relations with Mozambique. "Given the successful experience of implementing joint projects with African partners, we are ready to offer Mozambique cooperation in agricultural mechanization, food security, industry, education and other areas," the Belarusian leader said.

Alexander Lukashenko confirmed his readiness to receive Daniel Francisco Chapo in Minsk or to pay an official visit to Maputo for substantive talks on the whole range of matters on the bilateral and international agenda.