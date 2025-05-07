Three-day ceasefire declared by Vladimir Putin comes into effect

The three-day ceasefire announced by Vladimir Putin, set to last from May 8 to May 11, is now in force. During this period, Russia will cease all military operations; however, troops remain prepared to defend themselves and repel any attacks should Ukraine choose to violate the truce.

Earlier, President Zelensky rejected the Russian leader’s proposal for a ceasefire, asserting that Ukraine "cannot guarantee the safety of foreign leaders" attending the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9.