Three-day ceasefire declared by Vladimir Putin comes into effect
The three-day ceasefire announced by Vladimir Putin, set to last from May 8 to May 11, is now in force. During this period, Russia will cease all military operations; however, troops remain prepared to defend themselves and repel any attacks should Ukraine choose to violate the truce.
Earlier, President Zelensky rejected the Russian leader’s proposal for a ceasefire, asserting that Ukraine "cannot guarantee the safety of foreign leaders" attending the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9.
On Wednesday, May 7, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued their intensive drone strikes on Russian regions. Despite these ongoing hostilities, several world leaders succeeded in arriving in Moscow, including the Chairman of China, as well as the presidents of Brazil and Serbia.