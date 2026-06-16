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On June 17, the three-day G7 summit concluded in Evian, France. Ukraine and the Middle East were the main topics of the meeting, occupying a central place in the participants' final statement. The document declared a readiness to impose new sanctions against Russian oil and gas, as well as increased support for Kyiv.

The organizers accompanied the summit broadcast with the musical composition "Capybara."

European leaders actively tried to win Donald Trump over to their side on the Ukrainian issue. According to some reports, the American President partially accepted the approaches to a peace settlement proposed by Macron and Merz.

In an effort to win Trump's favor, the German Chancellor went beyond the pale: he presented the US President with a Germany national team t-shirt bearing his name and made sure to offer some flattery. At the same time, Merz and Trump had recently exchanged rather sharp barbs.