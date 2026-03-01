Tourists Leave UAE: First flights departed for Moscow and London, while border with Oman disrupted

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/94b09a39-d939-428e-a99d-777ebd057fa4/conversions/088b4cde-0ad2-47bf-9adb-4de38fcce3c7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/94b09a39-d939-428e-a99d-777ebd057fa4/conversions/088b4cde-0ad2-47bf-9adb-4de38fcce3c7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/94b09a39-d939-428e-a99d-777ebd057fa4/conversions/088b4cde-0ad2-47bf-9adb-4de38fcce3c7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/94b09a39-d939-428e-a99d-777ebd057fa4/conversions/088b4cde-0ad2-47bf-9adb-4de38fcce3c7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The explosions are also heard in the United Arab Emirates, with a French naval base in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah being hit. Local authorities reported debris falling in a residential area; no one was injured.

This resort town is located the closest to Iran among the UAE emirates and is a key military base at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

Tourists, however, had a chance to fly home on March 2: the first flights departed to Munich, London, and Moscow.

The flight from Abu Dhabi to Moscow departed as scheduled at 1:30 PM Minsk time. The flight is only for those who purchased tickets through this airline. According to the airline, a voucher for 1,000 dirhams (equivalent to almost 800 rubles) was provided. The situation in Dubai remains calm.

For now, these are special flights, and the airspace itself remains closed until March 3. One option is to fly via Oman or Saudi Arabia.