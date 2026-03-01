3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.37 BYN
Tourists Leave UAE: First flights departed for Moscow and London, while border with Oman disrupted
The explosions are also heard in the United Arab Emirates, with a French naval base in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah being hit. Local authorities reported debris falling in a residential area; no one was injured.
This resort town is located the closest to Iran among the UAE emirates and is a key military base at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.
Tourists, however, had a chance to fly home on March 2: the first flights departed to Munich, London, and Moscow.
The flight from Abu Dhabi to Moscow departed as scheduled at 1:30 PM Minsk time. The flight is only for those who purchased tickets through this airline. According to the airline, a voucher for 1,000 dirhams (equivalent to almost 800 rubles) was provided. The situation in Dubai remains calm.
For now, these are special flights, and the airspace itself remains closed until March 3. One option is to fly via Oman or Saudi Arabia.
However, one Russian tour operator reports that the checkpoints on the border between the United Arab Emirates and Oman are unstable, and not everyone is allowed through. "If people have flight tickets confirming departure from Oman, they will be allowed into the country. Otherwise, they will not."