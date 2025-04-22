Traders in panic: Losses of largest U.S. corporations exceeded $1.5 trillion

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/411c4766-e805-4550-b448-fe0e40187ef0/conversions/00bcfc43-8817-4655-b44e-ddb678fc986f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/411c4766-e805-4550-b448-fe0e40187ef0/conversions/00bcfc43-8817-4655-b44e-ddb678fc986f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/411c4766-e805-4550-b448-fe0e40187ef0/conversions/00bcfc43-8817-4655-b44e-ddb678fc986f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/411c4766-e805-4550-b448-fe0e40187ef0/conversions/00bcfc43-8817-4655-b44e-ddb678fc986f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The beginning of the week was gloomy for American stock traders. On the eve of the main indices of trading platforms collapsed by 2.5% and more. The total losses of the largest corporations in the United States exceeded 1.5 trillion dollars.

This time the cause of panic among speculators was the conflict between Trump and the chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Powell. The master of the White House is seeking the departure of the head of the Fed.

At the moment, the U.S. regulator is keeping the key rate too high, which restrains lending to American businesses and leads to the growth of U.S. government debt. However, Trump cannot legally fire Powell.