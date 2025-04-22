3.68 BYN
Traders in panic: Losses of largest U.S. corporations exceeded $1.5 trillion
The beginning of the week was gloomy for American stock traders. On the eve of the main indices of trading platforms collapsed by 2.5% and more. The total losses of the largest corporations in the United States exceeded 1.5 trillion dollars.
This time the cause of panic among speculators was the conflict between Trump and the chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Powell. The master of the White House is seeking the departure of the head of the Fed.
At the moment, the U.S. regulator is keeping the key rate too high, which restrains lending to American businesses and leads to the growth of U.S. government debt. However, Trump cannot legally fire Powell.
The war between these two officials promises the most serious challenges to the U.S. economy.