Train service suspended in southern Italy due to subway earthquake

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred on May 13 in the Phlegraean Fields area near Naples. The authorities decided to suspend train service due to the earthquake in the Naples area. This was reported by TASS with reference to the railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane.

Train service in this area has been suspended, specialists are checking the tracks for damage. In addition, the city's metro has been suspended.

The authorities are reassuring the local population, but at the same time they are making emergency evacuation plans. The main potential danger comes from the fact that this area is densely populated, and many buildings, including residential ones, do not meet anti-seismic standards.