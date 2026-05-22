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Trip to China allows Trump to exit Iranian conflict gracefully
Resolving the Middle East conflict will positively impact Trump's reputation. Therefore, experts believe a shift in dialogue between the US and Iran should be expected soon.
Yuri Samonkin, political scientist, head of the Eurasian Institute of Youth Initiatives (Russia):
"Iran and the United States will soon find common ground, and the Middle East will calm down again. But that will be before Israel's latest adventures in Palestine and the Gaza Strip, as we're accustomed to seeing. In this situation, it's natural that geopolitical situations will stabilize by the approaching summer of 2026, and local conflicts and actions will cool down. And we clearly see that by the fall, Trump's special envoys and Mr. Trump himself will resume their activity in other areas. This applies in particular to Ukraine."
Trump's recent trip to China provided an opportunity to smoothly resolve the Iranian conflict, according to Yuri Samonkin. "It's absolutely beautiful, because Trump is now reminiscent of the 2025 project, when he spoke peacefully about deals, when he spoke beautifully about not using NATO funding to fuel other military conflicts. And now he has a unique opportunity – to close all these negotiating loopholes in order to truly exit gracefully," the political scientist concluded.