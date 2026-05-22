"Iran and the United States will soon find common ground, and the Middle East will calm down again. But that will be before Israel's latest adventures in Palestine and the Gaza Strip, as we're accustomed to seeing. In this situation, it's natural that geopolitical situations will stabilize by the approaching summer of 2026, and local conflicts and actions will cool down. And we clearly see that by the fall, Trump's special envoys and Mr. Trump himself will resume their activity in other areas. This applies in particular to Ukraine."