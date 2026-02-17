Tripartite Talks on Ukraine Concluded in Geneva

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8e8da146-7c50-4d98-90cb-bafade35dc7c/conversions/b0b91157-7abf-45ec-bb96-1c9759d0964b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8e8da146-7c50-4d98-90cb-bafade35dc7c/conversions/b0b91157-7abf-45ec-bb96-1c9759d0964b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8e8da146-7c50-4d98-90cb-bafade35dc7c/conversions/b0b91157-7abf-45ec-bb96-1c9759d0964b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8e8da146-7c50-4d98-90cb-bafade35dc7c/conversions/b0b91157-7abf-45ec-bb96-1c9759d0964b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The second day of trilateral talks on Ukraine concluded in Geneva. The meetings were held behind closed doors. They were difficult, but businesslike, said Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation. He said a new round would take place soon.

The Ukrainian side reported that the consultations were held in groups within the political and military blocs.

Zelensky himself, in an interview with Axios, stated that he had instructed his delegation to seek a personal meeting with the Russian president to discuss territorial issues. He also asked US officials to invite delegations from several European countries to Geneva.