Trump acknowledged that US could get bogged down in Middle East conflict

The US and Iran have not withdrawn from the negotiating process. All parties believe an agreement is possible, Axios reports. It is specified that the mediators hope to organize another round of talks before the ceasefire expires on April 21.

A US government official also stated that the departure of the US delegation from Islamabad, as well as Washington's decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, are part of the negotiating tactic. US President Donald Trump does not want Iran to use the Strait as a lever of pressure. This is confirmed by sources at The Washington Post.