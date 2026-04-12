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Trump acknowledged that US could get bogged down in Middle East conflict
The US and Iran have not withdrawn from the negotiating process. All parties believe an agreement is possible, Axios reports. It is specified that the mediators hope to organize another round of talks before the ceasefire expires on April 21.
A US government official also stated that the departure of the US delegation from Islamabad, as well as Washington's decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, are part of the negotiating tactic. US President Donald Trump does not want Iran to use the Strait as a lever of pressure. This is confirmed by sources at The Washington Post.
The American side expects contacts between Washington and Tehran to continue, the article states. At the same time, the authors assert that Trump acknowledges that an escalation of the conflict in Iran could lead to Washington becoming bogged down in the Middle East, which is disadvantageous for the US.