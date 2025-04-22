Trump Administration Considers Reducing Tariffs on China

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of lowering tariffs on Chinese goods as a step to ease tensions with Beijing, according to TASS.

Tariffs may potentially be reduced by 50-65%. Additionally, U.S. authorities are contemplating a differentiated approach to tariff reductions.

It is noted that President Trump has not yet made a final decision on this matter, and discussions regarding potential implementation options are ongoing.

Trump recently mentioned that the U.S. would reduce customs duties on Chinese goods. The American leader described the current aggregate tariffs on items from China as excessively high and indicated that while these tariffs would be significantly decreased, they would not be reduced to zero.

Currently, the total U.S. tariffs on Chinese products reach 145%. In response to the actions of the Trump administration, China raised tariffs on U.S. goods to 125% starting from April 12, 2025.