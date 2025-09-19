Trump Admits U.S. Government Shutdown

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef47ff14-325c-4a31-8ed8-2308ea6b6548/conversions/9c8a4c89-a916-4ab1-8e9f-275beb8944cd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef47ff14-325c-4a31-8ed8-2308ea6b6548/conversions/9c8a4c89-a916-4ab1-8e9f-275beb8944cd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef47ff14-325c-4a31-8ed8-2308ea6b6548/conversions/9c8a4c89-a916-4ab1-8e9f-275beb8944cd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef47ff14-325c-4a31-8ed8-2308ea6b6548/conversions/9c8a4c89-a916-4ab1-8e9f-275beb8944cd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. President Donald Trump admitted that the federal government could shut down if Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress fail to reach consensus on a bill to continue funding the economy by October 1, TASS reports.

"We'll continue to talk to the Democrats, but I think you could end up with a closed country for a period of time," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We’ll take care of the military, we’ll take care of Social Security, we’ll take care of the things that we have to take care of," he noted, adding that in the event of a shutdown, "a lot of the things that Democrats fight for, which in many cases aren’t very good, will not be able to be paid for."