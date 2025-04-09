Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs for fear of new financial crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for fear of new financial crisis.TASS reports citing The New York Times (NYT).

"Mr. Trump’s decision was driven by fear that his tariffs gamble could quickly turn into a financial crisis. And unlike the two previous crashes of 2008 and 2020 years this crisis would have been directly attributable to only current President of the USA."

According to sources, the White House fears a further collapse of global stock and commodity markets, as well as panic among financiers, which could get out of control, thus causing serious damage to the economy.

It is noted that the decision to suspend duties Trump was inclined by the head of the U.S. Treasury Department Scott Bessent. Anxiety of the American Minister of Finance is associated with various market shocks. Bessent reported his concerns directly to the President of the United States at a meeting held before the announcement of the decision.