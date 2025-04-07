Trump Announces Direct Negotiations Between U.S. and Iran on Nuclear Program

President Trump held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in the White House. The two leaders discussed the resumption of ground operations by the IDF in the Gaza Strip and the fate of hostages held by Hamas.

At the concluding briefing, Trump announced that Washington would begin direct negotiations with Iran regarding its nuclear program on Saturday, April 12, likely in Oman.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"We are engaging in direct negotiations with Iran. They will take place on Saturday. It's a very important meeting, and we will see what can happen. And I think everyone agrees that reaching a deal would be preferable to the alternative. And the alternative is something I would not want to deal with, or, quite frankly, something that Israel would want to deal with if it can be avoided."