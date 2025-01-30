3.44 RUB
Trump Announces Intention to Talk to Putin
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to talk to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This was reported by TASS, citing Reuters.
According to the publication, Trump expressed hope that such contacts would achieve something significant, without specifying what he meant. According to Reuters, Trump also mentioned "serious discussions" between Russia and the United States.
Earlier, Russian leader's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia remains ready for contacts with the U.S. at the presidential level, but no corresponding requests have been received from Washington, writes BELTA.