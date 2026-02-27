Trump announces start of large-scale US military operation against Iran

Israel launched a massive missile strike against Iran. At least 30 explosions rocked the capital, Tehran, as well as major cities such as Isfahan, Tabriz, and several others.

Israel declared a state of emergency after a preemptive strike on Iran

The US is participating in Israel's attack on Iran

In Tehran, the presidential palace, the intelligence headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and other government facilities were attacked. Among those hit by missiles were the parliament building and the Supreme Court. The Israelis were hunting for Iranian leadership, but all the leaders of the Islamic Republic were reportedly evacuated promptly.

Israel called its attacks "preemptive," allegedly targeting targets that posed a security threat to the Jewish state. It has become known that the attack was coordinated: Americans participated in compiling the target list and provided the necessary intelligence.

The extent of the damage to military facilities is unknown, but there are numerous civilian casualties and even possible deaths.

Trump announced the launch of a large-scale military operation against Iran. He described its goal as eliminating the threat posed by the Middle Eastern country's leadership to the American people and troops. The White House chief added that the United States will never allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"The American military has just launched a major combat operation in Iran. Our goal is to protect the American people by eliminating the immediate threats posed by the Iranian regime. This is a brutal group of very cruel and terrible people, and their threatening activities directly threaten the United States, our troops, our bases abroad, and our allies around the world. Their threatening actions directly threaten the United States, our troops, our bases abroad, and our allies around the world."

Donald Trump, US President

US-Iranian talks concluded in Geneva just recently, and although a deal was not reached, significant progress was made. Iran was reportedly willing to make significant concessions on limiting its nuclear program.

Indirect talks between the Persians and the Americans were expected to resume in the coming days. However, the White House appears to have opted for a full-scale conflict.