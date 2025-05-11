Trump backed Russia on possible direct talks between Moscow and Kiev

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e41c53d-4314-48c9-a8b2-34de3ad3d82e/conversions/4c656b16-e0f4-4461-bf1e-140518195e66-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e41c53d-4314-48c9-a8b2-34de3ad3d82e/conversions/4c656b16-e0f4-4461-bf1e-140518195e66-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e41c53d-4314-48c9-a8b2-34de3ad3d82e/conversions/4c656b16-e0f4-4461-bf1e-140518195e66-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e41c53d-4314-48c9-a8b2-34de3ad3d82e/conversions/4c656b16-e0f4-4461-bf1e-140518195e66-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. President Donald Trump has supported Russia on the issue of possible direct talks between Moscow and Kiev in Turkey. BelTA reports with reference to TASS.

Leaders of about 30 states, as noted, thought Trump would support them when he issued an ultimatum for a mandatory 30-day ceasefire without preconditions. According to Waghorn, "the U.S. President ultimately appears to have sided with the Russian leader". Europe will no longer be able to rely on U.S. pressure on Russia, so it will have to act alone, the journalist said.

Earlier it was reported that on May 11, Trump urged Ukraine to immediately agree to the Russian proposal for direct talks in Turkey on May 15. The U.S. leader expressed the opinion that Kiev should "immediately agree" to this, while Europe and the USA should wait for the outcome of these talks in order to "act accordingly".