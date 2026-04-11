Trump Calls NATO Dishonorable Association

Trump once again lashed out at NATO, calling the bloc a dishonorable association. The U.S. President is disappointed with the actions of his allies: the United States paid trillions of dollars to NATO, but the bloc's members weren't there when the Americans needed them. And now there's no real threat. Trump also added that NATO's approach would be subject to a "very serious review."

As a reminder, the crisis in the Alliance began after several countries refused to assist the U.S. in the war against Iran. As punishment, Washington may withdraw American troops from countries that failed to support the Pentagon. Last week, the NATO Secretary General visited Trump to calm his ardor. However, his efforts were unsuccessful. According to media reports, the closed-door conversation was nothing but a torrent of complaints from the White House leader.