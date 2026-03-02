Commenting on concerns about a shortage of air defense ammunition, US President Donald Trump stated in an interview with RealClearPolitics that the U.S. has virtually inexhaustible arms reserves and is not afraid of running out of arsenals in the event of a protracted conflict with Iran, TASS reports.

When asked whether America might run out of resources in the event of a protracted standoff lasting several weeks, the president replied: "No, we have a lot of a tremendous amount of backlog for our medium and higher, higher than medium, much higher than medium, weapons. We have unlimited – literally unlimited.”