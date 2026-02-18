3.74 BYN
Trump Concerned About Environmental Condition of US Capital
Washington will greet the anniversary of the Declaration of US Independence with the smell of sewage. This is the warning issued by the White House. This is due to the leakage of hundreds of thousands of tons of wastewater into the Potomac River.
Trump is concerned about the environmental condition of the capital, the White House stated.
In July, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of independence, and the US president is concerned that the river will smell of waste. An environmental disaster is looming unless local authorities ask the president to intervene, the White House warned.