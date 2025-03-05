Watch onlineTV Programm
Trump Considers Changing Format of US Participation in NATO

US President Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of altering the format of America's involvement in NATO, prioritizing cooperation with those allies who meet their financial commitments to the organization. This information comes from NBC News, citing American officials, as reported by TASS.

According to the network, the president is particularly inclined to reconsider Washington's commitment to defend a NATO ally under attack if that nation is not contributing sufficiently to the budget of the North Atlantic Alliance.