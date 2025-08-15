Trump considers it possible to visit Moscow

US President Donald Trump, in response to an invitation from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow, said that he considers it possible. He said this at a joint press conference with the Russian leader following a meeting in Anchorage, TASS reports.

Vladimir Putin invited his American counterpart to Moscow. He made the corresponding statement after completing negotiations with the US President in a narrow format.

"Oh, that's interesting. I may get a little criticism for that, but I can imagine that it's possible. Thank you very much, Vladimir. And thank you to everyone," Trump said in response to Putin's invitation.

The US President also expressed confidence that their next meeting with Putin will take place "very soon." The American leader called the current summit very productive. According to him, "tremendous progress was made."