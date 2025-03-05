Trump Delivers Historic Address to Congress: "America Is Back"

In a rare and exceptional event, President Donald Trump addressed Congress with a speech that he opened by declaring, "America is back." Typically, such addresses occur at the end of the first year of a presidency, but this occasion stood out.

Trump highlighted his achievements in just a month and a half in office, claiming he had accomplished more than most administrations in their entire tenure. He indicated that this was only the beginning but had little encouraging news for Democrats.

"I look at the Democrats before me and understand that I have nothing to say that will make them happy or cause them to stand, smile, and applaud. I could find a cure for a terrible disease and stop crime, yet these people would not stand or applaud, no matter what. That is very sad; it shouldn't be like that," Trump stated.

From the outset of his address, representatives from the Democratic Party attempted to disrupt his speech. As a result, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson called for order and warned that those who caused disruptions would be removed from the chamber. Within the first ten minutes of the event, the first Democrat was escorted out for violating decorum.