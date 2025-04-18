Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of halting military support for Ukraine should efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict prove unsuccessful, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"I don't want to say that, as I believe we can achieve a resolution to the conflict," Trump stated to reporters at the White House when pressed on whether he might withdraw military assistance to Kiev if the United States were to exit peace negotiations.

Russia asserts that the supply of weapons to Ukraine hampers the peace process, directly entangles NATO countries in the conflict, and constitutes "playing with fire."