Trump does not rule out ending military support for Ukraine
Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of halting military support for Ukraine should efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict prove unsuccessful, as reported by RIA Novosti.
"I don't want to say that, as I believe we can achieve a resolution to the conflict," Trump stated to reporters at the White House when pressed on whether he might withdraw military assistance to Kiev if the United States were to exit peace negotiations.
Russia asserts that the supply of weapons to Ukraine hampers the peace process, directly entangles NATO countries in the conflict, and constitutes "playing with fire."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has remarked that any cargo containing arms destined for Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target for Russia. He noted that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, not only through the provision of weaponry but also by training personnel in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and other nations. The Kremlin has stated that the influx of Western weaponry into Ukraine undermines negotiations and is likely to yield negative consequences.