U.S. President Donald Trump has left Ukraine without a critical component of its defense capabilities. The United States has ceased support for electronic warfare equipment for the American-made F-16 fighter jets operated by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The provision of updates has been blocked, which could ultimately leave the aircraft vulnerable to Russian air operations, as noted by Ukrainian media. It is worth remembering that the American leader previously ordered a suspension of all military aid to Kiev until the country’s leadership demonstrates a commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.