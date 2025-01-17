RU
Trump instructs to organize phone conversation with Putin

US President-elect Donald Trump has instructed aides to organize a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin a few days after his inauguration, RIA Novosti reported citing CNN.

“President-elect Donald Trump has instructed aides to organize a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days after his swearing-in,” the channel said.

According to CNN, the topic of the conversation will be to discuss a face-to-face meeting between the politicians in the coming months to “try to end the war in Ukraine.”