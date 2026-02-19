Trump Intends to Release Documents on UFO and Aliens

The US government will begin releasing documents on extraterrestrial life forms and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social. This was reported by TASS.

"Given the overwhelming interest, I will direct Secretary of Defense [Pete Hegseth] and all relevant departments and agencies to begin the process of identifying and releasing government documents related to extraterrestrial and extraterrestrial life, unidentified anomalous phenomena, and unidentified flying objects, as well as any other information relevant to this very complex, but extremely interesting and important topic," the American leader wrote.