Trump May be Removed from Power

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A group of Democrats in the U.S. Congress is planning to initiate the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the U.S. President from office.

According to local media, the Cabinet is being asked to declare Trump incompetent and transfer his powers to Vice President Vance.

The formal pretext is the recent threats against Iran. The Democratic Party states that these statements cannot remain without political and legal review. It is noted that if the Cabinet does not support the initiative, Congress should initiate impeachment proceedings.