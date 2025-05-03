Trump Not Planning to Seek Third Presidential Term

U.S. President Donald Trump does not intend to run for a third presidential term. He stated this in an interview with the NBC News television channel, TASS reports.

According to the American leader, supporters regularly urge him to run for a third term in the future. However, Donald Trump does not intend to do so. He noted that many people are selling hats with the inscription "Trump 2028". "I'm going to work four great years and hand it over to someone else, ideally a great Republican," the American president emphasized.