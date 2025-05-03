3.65 BYN
Trump Not Planning to Seek Third Presidential Term
U.S. President Donald Trump does not intend to run for a third presidential term. He stated this in an interview with the NBC News television channel, TASS reports.
According to the American leader, supporters regularly urge him to run for a third term in the future. However, Donald Trump does not intend to do so. He noted that many people are selling hats with the inscription "Trump 2028". "I'm going to work four great years and hand it over to someone else, ideally a great Republican," the American president emphasized.
As stipulated by the 22nd Amendment to the American constitution, adopted in 1951, the same person can be elected head of state no more than twice. At the same time, Donald Trump had previously allowed for the possibility of running for a third term, and there was information in the media that he had instructed the Department of Justice to study the legality of his potential participation in the presidential elections in 2028.