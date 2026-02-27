3.75 BYN
Trump Praised Lukashenko
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US President Donald Trump praised his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, declaring the good relations between the two countries, RIA Novosti reports.
"We have a very good relationship with Belarus, and I really like their leader," Trump told reporters.
He emphasized that Washington and Minsk have good relations, and mutual respect.
"We have a good relationship, and the leader respects us," Trump said.