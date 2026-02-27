Watch onlineTV Programm
Trump Praised Lukashenko

US President Donald Trump praised his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, declaring the good relations between the two countries, RIA Novosti reports.

"We have a very good relationship with Belarus, and I really like their leader," Trump told reporters.

He emphasized that Washington and Minsk have good relations, and mutual respect.

"We have a good relationship, and the leader respects us," Trump said.

