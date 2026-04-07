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Trump Promises Golden Age for the Middle East

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Trump is overjoyed at the two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran and the upcoming talks, promising a "golden age" in the Middle East.

He said Iran and other countries no longer want bloodshed. He stated that the United States will help restore transport links in the Strait of Hormuz, noting the potential for significant profit.

Trump also assured that Tehran will soon be able to begin the restoration process, but the United States will "be there" to ensure everything goes smoothly.

Photo: TASS

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