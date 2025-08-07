The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Zelensky is not a necessary condition for future high-level dialogue between Moscow and Washington. The American leader confirmed this during a discussion with journalists in the Oval Office of the White House.

The words of the U.S. president stand in contrast to the Western press. Several outlets—ABC, The New York Times, and The Washington Post—reported that without Putin's negotiations with the leader of the Kyiv regime, a summit with Trump would be unlikely to take place.